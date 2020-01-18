Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €73.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.82 ($74.21).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS opened at €56.38 ($65.56) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a one year low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €59.59 and a 200-day moving average of €57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.