Deutsche Bank Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,132

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bellway to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bellway to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 4,330 ($56.96) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

Get Bellway alerts:

LON:BWY opened at GBX 4,004 ($52.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,705.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,232.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,036 ($53.09).

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, with a total value of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.