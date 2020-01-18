Deutsche Bank Reiterates €129.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €122.71 ($142.69).

ETR MOR opened at €117.80 ($136.98) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a one year high of €131.00 ($152.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €124.47 and a 200 day moving average of €107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.80.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

