DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DFS Furniture to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DFS Furniture has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

Shares of LON DFS opened at GBX 284.50 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.60. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 202.50 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 302 ($3.97).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

