Diamondback Energy Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

