Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.71).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 165.83 ($2.18).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of LON DC opened at GBX 144 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.