Donald James Currie Sells 500,000 Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) Stock

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) Director Donald James Currie sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,215,813 shares in the company, valued at C$408,632.52.

Shares of HRH stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Get Hillcrest Petroleum alerts:

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.