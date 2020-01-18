Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,931.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,052,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

