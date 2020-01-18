Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

