Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.90

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.90 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 118290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.31).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $607.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Timothy Attlee sold 94,500 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £90,720 ($119,337.02).

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.