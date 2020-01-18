Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $6.04 on Friday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

