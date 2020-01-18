Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 116,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ET opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

