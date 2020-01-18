Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.64, approximately 87,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 138,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

About Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

