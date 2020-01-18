Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EBTC stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

