Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mercer International Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mercer International in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

MERC opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $869.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mercer International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Mercer International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.