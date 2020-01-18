EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Dougherty & Co raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.59). Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

