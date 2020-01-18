Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

