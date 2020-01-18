Extremely Critical Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price

Media stories about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sasol earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Sasol’s score:

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Sasol has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

SSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.