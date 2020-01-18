Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $222.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The company has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

