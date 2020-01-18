Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBSS opened at $21.60 on Friday. Fauquier Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $80.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBSS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

