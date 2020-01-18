Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FITB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 153,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.