Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -1.00

Headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FISI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of FISI opened at $31.67 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $514.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

