FinnCap Increases 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target to GBX 3,146

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at FinnCap from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,246 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,968.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million and a P/E ratio of 25.19. 4imprint Group has a one year low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a one year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57).

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

