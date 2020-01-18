First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDEF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 29.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $606.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.