First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Given $46.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on THFF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 232.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $605.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.