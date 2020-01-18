First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $16.56. First Horizon National shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 11,306,322 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $124,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

First Horizon National Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

