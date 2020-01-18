First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 25,023 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,369,000 after acquiring an additional 460,426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $16,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,885 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2,152.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

SON stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.