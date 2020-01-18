First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 438.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $169.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $170.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8928 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

