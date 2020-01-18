First National Bank of Omaha Buys 3,170 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.