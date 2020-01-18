First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in South State were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of South State by 7.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of South State by 10.4% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.36. South State Corp has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

