First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.93 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 12,967.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 695,185 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at about $13,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,532 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at about $8,689,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at about $9,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.02. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

