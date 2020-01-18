First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

