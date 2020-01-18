First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

