First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $77.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

