First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 1,076 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1,033.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSC. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

