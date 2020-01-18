First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 3,859 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.22.

AMGN stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average is $209.37. The firm has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.