First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after acquiring an additional 874,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 190,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,954 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,334,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,584,000 after acquiring an additional 163,810 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,350.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

