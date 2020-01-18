First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $61.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

