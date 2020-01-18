First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.72.

BIIB stock opened at $285.50 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

