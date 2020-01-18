First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $266.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.84 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

