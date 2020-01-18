First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

