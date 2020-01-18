First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,338 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Claes Bjork purchased 4,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,900 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $76,966.00. Insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $240,266 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

