First National Bank of Omaha Sells 9,957 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

