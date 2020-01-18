First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 203.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 134,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $76.70 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.24%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,434.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

