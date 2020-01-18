First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of FSLR opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $456,432.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,006 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,162 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

