FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $50.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FirstEnergy traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 297876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

