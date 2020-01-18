Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.84.

FIVE opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

