FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,318,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.06.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $310.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.51 and a 1 year high of $315.75.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

