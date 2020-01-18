Fluent Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

INTC stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.