Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 640 at Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRES. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 696.78 ($9.17).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 640.20 ($8.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 684.48. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.